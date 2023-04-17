© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

today's ear X-tacy: The Cure "Just Like Heaven"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

After writing this song, The Cure’s Robert Smith told his bandmates, "I'll never write something this good again."

"Just Like Heaven" was the third single released from their 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The song became the Cure's first hit in America.

Smith was in the throes of love when he wrote this song about his girlfriend that he met when he was 14. In 1988, a year after the song was released, they got married.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons