today's ear X-tacy: The Cure "Just Like Heaven"

After writing this song, The Cure’s Robert Smith told his bandmates, "I'll never write something this good again."

"Just Like Heaven" was the third single released from their 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The song became the Cure's first hit in America.

Smith was in the throes of love when he wrote this song about his girlfriend that he met when he was 14. In 1988, a year after the song was released, they got married.

