Shine's CatchUp with Waterfront Wednesday artists Producing A Kind Generation

Louisville, KY's art rock trio Producing A Kind Generation will be performing at WFPK's first Waterfront Wednesday of the season on April 26th on The Big Four Lawn in Waterfront Park. The trio is made up of Dre Smith, lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, Kym Williams on drums, and Ace Holmes on bass. I recently spoke with Dre about a new EP coming out on April 30th among other things. They will also be playing at this years' LouiEvolve Hip Hop and Arts Festival on opening night at The Mammoth on the main stage this Thursday, April 20th. You can check out their latest album called Witch below.

How and when did Producing A Kind Generation get started as a band?

We’ve been making music together for about 11 or 12 years now. We weren’t always a band but we have always been frequent collaborators. We’ve worked all music from all kinds of genres together over the years. as far the band goes and this particular set up as “Producing A Kind Generation” we launched this community driven-creative endeavor in 2018.

How would you describe your band and sound to someone who didn't know you?

When it comes to describing our art, that’s honestly one of my least favorite things to do. I feel like when someone is asked to describe their own stuff they’re always gonna downplay it or overhype it or say something that sticks and puts themself in a box so the only thing i know for sure and don’t mind saying is that our sound is true. We make honest music; composed of rhythm, melody and lyrics. typically we’ll use a bass guitar, drums and an electric guitar!

Rumor has it you are working on a new album. Can you tell us about it? Is there a theme or what has been on your mind while writing the record?

We’re working on a new album, we’ve recorded all of the music for it and the lyrics are written but the vocals haven’t been added to the songs yet. Thematically the content rests within a more desolate palette; detachment, grief, insatiable desire and fear, to name a few. we plan on releasing that album late summer/early fall.

Aside from that we’re releasing an ep on April 30th called “Life Is A Miracle” which is long for “Liam”; that’s my sons name. The ep is a bit brighter and has a pinch more hopefulness thematically. I was working at a summer camp teaching kids guitar and every morning before camp, i would come in early and begin writing guitar parts for songs to set my mood for that day at work. All of these songs came from that phase of summer camp songwriting. So you can attribute that pinch of hopefulness to the kiddos; in general, every pinch of hopefulness should be attributed to the kiddos.

What are your hopes for the future of the band and for yourself?

We’ll keep rehearsing, recording and playing shows. I'm practicing presence; being more mindful and intentional in moments as they come. so to be honest, i personally don’t have much stake in the future. I'm just really here doing my best in the present to give and receive all the love that i can. There’s so much happening in the world right now, i'm just waking up looking to contribute to the lighter side of things day by day!

If you were to ask my bandmates they may or may not have a different perspective on this particular question but my goal for the future is to love you and the rest of our species the best that i can and i'm not looking beyond that.