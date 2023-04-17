New Music Video “Glamour” Out Now from Tyler Lance Walker Gill

If you’ve been thirsty for another hit from Tyler Lance Walker Gill, get ready to drink up, my friends; the beer is cold and the pours are a-flowin’ in “Glamour,” the latest music video from everyone’s favorite self-proclaimed “honky tonk evangelist.” “Glamour” premiered online last Friday, April 7. The video lands on the heels of Tyler Lance Walker Gill’s (TLWG) “Still Got a F[*]cking Day Job” tour.

“Glamour” is a heck of a track—TLGW’s catchy croon will live in your head for days—and the video delivers more of TLGW’s beloved signature flavor: antics that are a little bit cheeky, a little bit truthy, and a whole lot of fun. The video depicts TLGW and his backing band getting all dolled up—think lashes, glitz, and blow-outs—ahead of performing their song on stage (look closely at that venue, Louisville!). TLWG’s lyrics, “I’m in it for the glamour, I’m in it for the gold,” playfully offset the video’s YouTube caption: “We made this music video in one day with less than $500 and it shows.”

More than just a good old time (which it certainly is), “Glamour” lands at just the right time. On the heels of major beer brands catching flack from the far-right for their pride branding, the video showcases TLGW’s signature Busch guitar, all while proving that anyone can rock a smoky eye and have a good time while doing so. TLWG is already beloved for his politically-engaging hits like “So Called Christian Politicians,” and he continues to prove that honky tonk is for the people.

Check out his video below.

Tyler Lance Walker Gill will perform as a part of “Louisville Loves Loretta,” a Loretta Lynn tribute show at the Whirling Tiger on Saturday, May 13, 2023. He’ll perform alongside other Louisville legends like Joan Shelley, Lacey Guthrie, Johnny Berry, and many more. 502unes will host a few surprise guests from the show for an in-studio performance on Sunday, May 7.

“Louisville Loves Loretta”

The Whirling Tiger

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Doors @ 7:00 PM

Show @ 8:00 PM

Tickets $20