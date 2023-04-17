IT'S ALIVE: The Animals "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" (The Ed Sullivan Show, 1965)

In the early 1960's Eric Burdon joined a group called the Alan Price Rhythm and Blues Combo. They briefly went by The Alan Price Combo, and later became the English rock sensation we all know as The Animals. The group's international success contributed to the "British invasion" of the 1960's, a fact is apparent in this US television appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Here, they perform their famous rendition of Nina Simone's "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood."