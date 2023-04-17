© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: The Animals "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" (The Ed Sullivan Show, 1965)

Published April 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

In the early 1960's Eric Burdon joined a group called the Alan Price Rhythm and Blues Combo. They briefly went by The Alan Price Combo, and later became the English rock sensation we all know as The Animals. The group's international success contributed to the "British invasion" of the 1960's, a fact is apparent in this US television appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Here, they perform their famous rendition of Nina Simone's "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood."

