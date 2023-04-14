© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

William Prince "I'm writing country music and writing folk music that fits in this world and that's all I've ever wanted"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
William Prince.jpg
William Prince
/
Six Shooter Records

In the WFPK Studio with William Prince

It was a joy to have Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince drop by WFPK to chat with John Timmons. It was his first time performing in Louisville, opening for The War & Treaty later that evening at Headliners Music Hall. He is touring in support of his just-released new album, Stand In the Joy, on Six Shooter Records.

In addition to performing two songs from the new record, he shared stories of his childhood, growing up in Peguis First Nation, early musical influences, working with legendary producer Dave Cobb, his debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, love of Goldie Hawn, and how he’s found joy and gratitude.

Do yourself a favor. Get to know William Prince and listen to the interview above. We look forward to his return.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons