William Prince "I'm writing country music and writing folk music that fits in this world and that's all I've ever wanted"

It was a joy to have Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince drop by WFPK to chat with John Timmons. It was his first time performing in Louisville, opening for The War & Treaty later that evening at Headliners Music Hall. He is touring in support of his just-released new album, Stand In the Joy, on Six Shooter Records.

In addition to performing two songs from the new record, he shared stories of his childhood, growing up in Peguis First Nation, early musical influences, working with legendary producer Dave Cobb, his debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, love of Goldie Hawn, and how he’s found joy and gratitude.

Do yourself a favor. Get to know William Prince and listen to the interview above. We look forward to his return.

