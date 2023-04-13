Today's ear X-tacy: Blondie "Picture This"

"Picture This" by Blondie appears on their 1978 album, Parallel Lines. It was written by band members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Jimmy Destri. According to Destri, Harry wrote the lyrics while he wrote the verse melody and Stein the chorus.

Destri explained, "We all had little pieces of one another’s' songs, just throwing in bits. I always write with the band in mind."

Album producer Mike Chapman spoke highly about Harry's lyrics, writing, "The lyric to this day to me is elusive and beautiful. And it all came from this amazing girl."

Chapman explained his initial reaction to the song: “When Debbie showed me the lyrics, I thought, "Woah." This was something she'd obviously lived through. She was singing about an event in her life. I guess she was watching Chris [Stein] shower! I wouldn't have wanted to watch Chris shower, but obviously Debbie enjoyed it”

Harry joked about the lyrics, "I was so excited that in 'Picture This' I rhymed 'solid' with 'wallet.' I thought, 'Wow! Things are happening now!'”

Destri celebrates his 69th birthday today and we’re spotlighting “Picture This” as today’s ear X-tacy.

