Music

Noah Jupe on working with Mandy Patinkin and Natasia Demetriou in The Magician's Elephant

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
Noah Jupe

"This movie gives you the motivation to believe in the impossible"

Noah Jupe joins Kyle Meredith to talk about The Magician’s Elephant, a new animated film on Netflix based on the Kate DiCamllo book of the same name. The Quiet Place actor tells us about the hope and magic that attracted him to the script, what it was like to be a voice actor for the first time, and the incredible cast that also includes Mandy Patinkin and Natasia Demetriou. Jupe also discusses starring in Dreamin’ Wild with Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck, listening to Fred Again, making the transition from child actor, and dropping into Paris Fashion Week.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith