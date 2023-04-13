© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: "They Wait"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have shared the previously unreleased song, “They Wait.” The cut is featured in the new HBO documentary - Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed. The documentary focuses on the making of the 2020 album Reunions. Isbell's personal history is also spotlighted, from his childhood in Alabama, his stint with Drive-By Truckers, battling alcoholism as well delving into his relationship with wife, singer-songwriter Amanda Shires.

The song from the recorded during the Reunions sessions and features harmonies from Shires. The track is only available as a single. It does not appear on their upcoming release, Weathervanes, out June 9th.

John Timmons
John Timmons
