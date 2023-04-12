IT'S ALIVE: Tiny Tim "Earth Angel" (The Ed Sullivan Show, 1970)

Herbert Butros Khaury was born on this day in 1932. Khaury was famously known as musician Tiny Tim, widely remembered for his high falsetto singing voice. His most famous songs are "Tiptoe Thru' the Tulips" and "Livin' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moon Light."

On January 11, 1970, he appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and performed a cover of The Penguins' "Earth Angel." This is a particularly memorable performance from Tiny Tim, as he begins the song in a low baritone, a vocal range rarely heard from the singer. He later switches to his more famous falsetto range, and then alternates between the two before ending the song on the floor in a frenzy.