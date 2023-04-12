© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett: "The Rolling Stones are the through line for everything I've done."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
The singer-songwriter / guitarist talks new music, working with Jaren Johnson, & upcoming Foo Fighters tour

Chris Shiflett sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, “Black Top, White Lines,” and upcoming solo album. The Foo Fighters guitarist tells us about writing with Jaren Johnson, the difference between his work in the Foos and co-writing with his solo work, and the Hot Country-meets-ZZ Top sound of this lead single. Shiflett also takes us back to his recent performance at The Opry with Sierra Hull, his writing process, and planning around the upcoming Foo Fighters tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video

below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith