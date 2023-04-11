SoundTRAX: The Clash from "Grosse Pointe Blank"

It was 26 years ago today that Grosse Pointe Blank with John Cusack was released.

Cusack stars as a hitman who comes back to his hometown to attend his ten-year high school reunion. In addition to dealing with a rival hitman played by Dan Aykroyd, he also attempts to rekindle a romance with his old high school girlfriend, played by Minnie Driver.

I honestly don't think I've seen it since it came out , but I do remember loving it.

I loved that Driver played a woman in radio, obviously, because you never really see that much in films.

But above all, I loved the soundtrack.

The Jam, The Specials, Violent Femmes, Faith No More, The English Beat and Johnny Nash are just some of the stand-out artists involved.

John Cusack movies with great soundtracks seemed to go hand in hand— as did his infinity for all things The Clash. I mean, when you hear his name, don't you picture him in a Clash t-shirt and trench coat ala Lloyd Dobler?

With Grosse Pointe Blank it's even more pronounced, as the band not only gets two slots on the compilation, frontman Joe Strummer actually provided the score.

One of the Clash tunes is a cover of reggae artist Willi Williams' "Armagideon Time", and the other is today's SoundTRAX selection.

From Grosse Pointe Blank, it's The Clash with "Rudie Can't Fail."