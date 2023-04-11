© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Joss Stone "Super Duper Love" (London's Hyde Park, 2005)

By Otis Junior
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

English singer Joss Stone is another year older today! Stone connected to soul music at an early age, noting that her very first CD was an Aretha Franklin greatest hits compilation. At 13, she won BBC Television's talent show Star for a Night, and would soon land her first record deal. At 16, Stone released her debut album The Soul Sessions, a collection of soulful covers co-produced by soul artist Betty Wright.

A couple of years later, Sir Bob Geldof and The Band Aid Trust organized the Live 8 concerts in London's Hyde Park in response to worldwide poverty. Joss Stone was among the artists on the bill, and she hit the stage in her signature barefoot look, electrifying the crown with a performance of "Super Duper Love."

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
