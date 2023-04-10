Today's ear X-tacy: Television "See No Evil"

Bassist for the legendary New York punk band Television, Fred Smith was born April 10, 1948. He was also a founding member and original bassist for Blondie when they were known as Angel and the Snake and later, Blondie and the Banzai Babies. He joined Television in 1975 after Richard Hell’s departure due to a dispute with Tom Verlaine. At the time, Television had played shows at CBGB along with Blondie. According to Smith, "Blondie was like a sinking ship and Television was my favorite band."

In Fred’s honor, we are making Television’s “See No Evil” today’s ear X-tacy.