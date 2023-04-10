© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Television "See No Evil"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
television0 Know Your Bass Player (2).jpg
Television
Know Your Bass Player
Television l-r: Tom Verlaine, Richard Lloyd, Billy Ficca, Fred Smith

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Bassist for the legendary New York punk band Television, Fred Smith was born April 10, 1948. He was also a founding member and original bassist for Blondie when they were known as Angel and the Snake and later, Blondie and the Banzai Babies. He joined Television in 1975 after Richard Hell’s departure due to a dispute with Tom Verlaine. At the time, Television had played shows at CBGB along with Blondie. According to Smith, "Blondie was like a sinking ship and Television was my favorite band."

In Fred’s honor, we are making Television’s “See No Evil” today’s ear X-tacy.

John Timmons
John Timmons
