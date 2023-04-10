© 2023 Louisville Public Media

SoundTRAX: Public Enemy from "Do the Right Thing"

Published April 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

Public Enemy's seminal album Fear of a Black Planet exploded into existence 33 years ago today.

It was their third release but it had a seismic influence both culturally and politically.

Not unlike a certain album track that was actually conceived a year earlier at the request of director Spike Lee for an equally groundbreaking film called Do the Right Thing.

Lee approached Public Enemy about creating a theme for the film, resulting in the paradigm shifting Black power anthem, "Fight the Power."

It was raw, it was real, and yes, for some, it was controversial. But , good LORD it would stop you in you tracks.

So for today's SoundTRAX, we're gonna play one for "Radio Raheem."

From Do the Right Thing, it's Public Enemy with "Fight the Power.

