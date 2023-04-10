© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Billie Eilish "when the party's over" (62nd Annual Grammy Awards, 2020)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is National Siblings Day! In celebration of the day, we're looking back at a special performance from Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Eilish is only two full-length albums into her career, and she and her brother (and producer) have already performed at the Grammy awards three times.

Their very first Grammy performance was in 2020 at the 62nd Annual event. Their more recent performances have featured elaborate and creative set design, but that first performance was perfectly simple: just Finneas on the piano, and Billie sitting on a stool, microphone in hand.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior