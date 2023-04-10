IT'S ALIVE: Billie Eilish "when the party's over" (62nd Annual Grammy Awards, 2020)

Today is National Siblings Day! In celebration of the day, we're looking back at a special performance from Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Eilish is only two full-length albums into her career, and she and her brother (and producer) have already performed at the Grammy awards three times.

Their very first Grammy performance was in 2020 at the 62nd Annual event. Their more recent performances have featured elaborate and creative set design, but that first performance was perfectly simple: just Finneas on the piano, and Billie sitting on a stool, microphone in hand.