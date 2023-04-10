Aly & AJ: "If we could get any director to make the movie of this LP, it would be Terrence Malick"

Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, With Love From. The sister duo discuss how much of the record was born from their extensive touring behind 2021’s A Touch of the Beat, how their pop background is always lurking in their songwriting, as well as using Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt as touchstones for this new set. They also tell us about having filmmaker Terrence Malick give his seal of approval on one of the new tracks, having Joy Oladokun as a guest, and their thoughts on one of the most scandalous lyrics on the LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.