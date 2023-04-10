© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Aly & AJ: "If we could get any director to make the movie of this LP, it would be Terrence Malick"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
883d85be-0959-45e4-ad7c-c2842e2b6ef1_1831041_RETINA_PORTRAIT_16_9.jpg
Aly & AJ

The sister duo on Linda Rondstadt’s as an inspiration & collaborating with Joy Oladokun

Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, With Love From. The sister duo discuss how much of the record was born from their extensive touring behind 2021’s A Touch of the Beat, how their pop background is always lurking in their songwriting, as well as using Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt as touchstones for this new set. They also tell us about having filmmaker Terrence Malick give his seal of approval on one of the new tracks, having Joy Oladokun as a guest, and their thoughts on one of the most scandalous lyrics on the LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith