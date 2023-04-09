Kimiko Glenn on Celine Dion, Lea Salonga, and Shania Twain as inspirations

Kimiko Glenn joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Disney Channel’s newest animated series, Kiff. The Orange Is the New Black actress talks about the show being nostalgic of older cartoons, especially those that were just a little on the weird and funny side, being a fan of shows like Looney Tunes, Ahh Real Monsters, and Rugrats, and coming up with the voices. Glenn, who also found fame in Waitress on Broadway, discusses the songs that she gets to sing in this series and having Celine Dion, Lea Salonga, and Shania Twain as inspirations when she was young, as well as being part of the amazing cast of the new History of the World Pt II.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.