© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Muffs "Sad Tomorrow"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

The Muffs were an American pop punk band based in Southern California. Formed in 1991, the group was fronted by charismatic singer and guitarist Kim Shattuck. She had previously performed with the 1980s all-female hard rock group, The Pandoras. Over the course of their career, The Muffs released seven studio albums. The trio’s second album, Blonder and Blonder, contained the college radio hit single, "Sad Tomorrow."

Sadly, Kim Shattuck died on October 2, 2019, following a two-year battle with ALS.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons