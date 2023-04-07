Today's ear X-tacy: The Muffs "Sad Tomorrow"

The Muffs were an American pop punk band based in Southern California. Formed in 1991, the group was fronted by charismatic singer and guitarist Kim Shattuck. She had previously performed with the 1980s all-female hard rock group, The Pandoras. Over the course of their career, The Muffs released seven studio albums. The trio’s second album, Blonder and Blonder, contained the college radio hit single, "Sad Tomorrow."

Sadly, Kim Shattuck died on October 2, 2019, following a two-year battle with ALS.