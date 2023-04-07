© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Friday Ride Home Playlist: BIRDS 4-7-2023

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
owl.jpg
Chraecker
/
Pixabay
Owl

“A bird does not sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song.” — Maya Angelou

It was songs about "BIRDS" for The Friday Ride Home today and there are so many! Spring is a busy time for birds, so they've been on my mind a lot. I personally love birds, especially Chickadees, the Tufted Titmouse, all birds of prey, and of course Kentucky's state bird which is the Cardinal. But folks seem to like to write about Crows, Blackbirds, and Ravens the most. Did my best to find songs about other kinds such as a Flamingo (Violent Femmes), Penguins (Lyle Lovett) and even Parrots (Breathe Owl Breathe)! It was so much fun taking a deep dive into songs that mention birds and I had some great suggestions from a flock of listeners too, which I included in the playlist. Let your imagination take flight as you listen and have a great weekend!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content