Music

The Watson Twins' New Album, Song, and Waterfront Wednesday Show

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
watson.jpg
Lad Design
/
The Watson Twins new single "The Palace"

The Watson Twins just released a new song from their upcoming album called Holler due June 23rd. The single is some raw, country flavored rock called "The Palace" produced by their friend and bandmate Butch Walker. What's even more exciting to announce is that they will be here for WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday on June 28th! They'll be sharing the stage with The Hold Steady and local faves Turbo Nut on The Big 4 Lawn in Waterfront Park.

We are very excited to welcome Chandra and Leigh Watson back to Louisville where they are originally from. They were based in Los Angeles for a long time, recording their own albums and providing backup vocals for many artists including Jenny Lewis, Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Harry Connick, Jr. and others. Now they live in Nashville, TN. Holler is their seventh studio album. Check out the official video for "The Palace" below and get ready for a great show at Waterfront Wednesday on June 28th!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
