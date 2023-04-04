Quiet Hollers shared a music video for "Why Does Everything Hurt"

Louisville's Quiet Hollers just shared a new music video for "Why Does Everything Hurt," a single from last year's album Forever Chemicals. In the new video, directed by J. Tyler Franklin, frontman Shadwick Wilde questions the world and searches for answers during life's simple moments: grocery shopping, traveling through the city, even just staring at the ceiling. Bassist Shelley Anderson and drummer Rafael Freitas make appearances in the video as a grocery store clerk and cab driver, respectively.

The new visual arrived just before the band embarks on a string of shows in the Netherlands and England over the next few weeks. They'll wrap up the tour here in Louisville on May 26 at the Whirling Tiger with Lacey Guthrie, and Chris Crofton. Watch the new music video for "Why Does Everything Hurt" here!