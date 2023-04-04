listen hear! Song of he Day: Joy Oladokun featuring Noah Kahan "We're All Gonna Die"

Joy Oladokun has shared the second preview of her forthcoming album, Proof of Life. The new song, “We’re All Gonna Die,” features her friend, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

Speaking about the new track, Oladokun explained: “When my friends and I started ‘We’re All Gonna Die’ we were most shocked at how nihilistically joyful it is. Death is a dark and difficult subject for most people, including myself. This song is about facing the fear of head on and acknowledging that we’re all guessing what the best way to live is. I love that it highlights a sense of humor that both Noah and I have that people may not always pick up on in our music.”

Proof of Life arrives on April 28th via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

Joy will be appearing in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond on September 15th.