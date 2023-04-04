© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

A Swampy Country Song about Self Preservation from Richard Chamberlain

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
RichardChamberlain.jpg
Kasey O'Connor
/
Richard Chamberlain

Louisville based songwriter/singer Richard Chamberlain is originally from Bostwick, Georgia and spent a lot of time playing with bands there before moving here in 2018. His sound is as authentic country as it gets with a very swampy feel that will make you stomp your feet. His new single, recorded at The Studio Nashville with some Athens friends, is called "Ain't Paintin' This Door" that's about self-preservation. Richard says "The song is about coming to the realization that you have to own your whole story; the good, the bad and especially the ugly. It’s about learning from your mistakes, finding peace in the unknowable future, and protecting the life you’ve built from the ashes of those mistakes." That's what it takes to move forward. He'll paint his own door, thank you very much! Check out the lyric video below.

