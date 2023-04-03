IT'S ALIVE: Sarah Vaughan "Misty" (Sweden, 1964)

Today we remember legendary jazz musician Sarah Vaughan. As a teenager, the Newark, NJ native would spend her nights sneaking into clubs to perform as a singer or pianist. Eventually, music would take over, and she decided not to complete high school in favor of playing music. By 18, she had won one of the Apollo Theatre Amateur Night contests in 1942, and soon found herself on the road with Earl Hines and Billy Eckstine.

A few years later, Vaughan embarked on her solo career, and in 1947 won Esquire magazine's New Star Award. In the following decades, she earned the nickname “The Divine One,” and had countless words written about the quality, range, and ability of her vocal instrument. This performance finds Vaughan in Sweden performing one of her most iconic tunes, “Misty” (with a cold!).