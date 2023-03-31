Scott Whiddon Can't Remember The Things He Loves in New Single

Singer/songwriter Scott Whiddon is from Lexington, KY and knows how to write a very catchy song as you will find in his new single "I Can't Remember The Things I Love". He'll be releasing a full length album called The Best of Intentions in the Fall of this year. The new album is being produced by J. Tom Hnatow (These United States, Horsefeathers, Mynabirds). He also plays in the band Letters of Acceptance who we have championed in the past with their jangly pop rock songs as well. Scott is also a teacher and writer. You can catch him live for an intimate set at The Living Room Series which is where The Rudyard Kipling was on 4th and Oak Sts. on April 15 at 7 pm. His new single is now streaming on most platforms and you can hear it below.