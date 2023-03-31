IT'S ALIVE: Florence + The Machine "Dream Girl Evil" (The Graham Norton Show, 2022)

Almost a year ago, Florence + the Machine released their fifth studio album Dance Fever. Frontwoman Florence Welch developed the title and concept of the album from the phenomenon known as choreomania, or the dancing plague, where European citizens between the 14th and 17th century would dance erratically, sometimes to the point of exhaustion or injury. Welch also cited Iggy Pop as a main influence for the LP.

Dance Fever was released to widespread critical acclaim, and now stands as the most critically acclaimed album of the band’s history. A few months back, Florence + The Machine made a promotional stop at The Graham Norton Show. This performance finds them there, playing the Dance Fever single “Dream Girl Evil.”