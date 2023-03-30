© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Let's Active "Every Word Means No"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Afoot is the debut six-song EP by the Winston-Salem North Carolina indie rock band Let's Active, released in 1983 by I.R.S. Records. The opening track, "Every Word Means No", was a major hit on college radio, and is often referred to as the group’s signature song. The trio was fronted by songwriter, guitarist and well known producer Mitch Easter.

“Every Word Means No” was covered by Smash Mouth and featured on the Friends Again soundtrack.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
