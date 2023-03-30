listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit share "Middle of the Morning"

“Middle of the Morning” is the second preview from Weathervanes, the upcoming album release from longtime WFPK favorites Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. This follows “Death Wish” which Isbell shared in February.

In a statement accompanying the release, Isbell shared that he wrote the song during the height of the pandemic. “It was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there.”

On the song’s opening verse, Isbell sings: “Well I’ve tried to open up my window and let the light come in / I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again / Yes, I’ve tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names / but I’m tired and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame.”

Weathervanes is due on June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers.