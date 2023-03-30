© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit share "Middle of the Morning"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT
Danny Clinch
Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

“Middle of the Morning” is the second preview from Weathervanes, the upcoming album release from longtime WFPK favorites Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. This follows “Death Wish” which Isbell shared in February.

In a statement accompanying the release, Isbell shared that he wrote the song during the height of the pandemic. “It was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there.”

On the song’s opening verse, Isbell sings: “Well I’ve tried to open up my window and let the light come in / I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again / Yes, I’ve tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names / but I’m tired and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame.”

Weathervanes is due on June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
