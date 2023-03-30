© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Bill Withers "Use Me" (Old Grey Whistle Test, 1972)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember soul music legend Bill Withers, known for songs like "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean on Me," and "Just the Two of Us." Withers did not pursue music until well into his adulthood, having joined the US Navy at age 17 where he served for nine years. During that time, a passion for music began to develop until he finally moved to Los Angeles at 29 to commit to that passion.

In 1971, Withers scored his first hit with "Ain't No Sunshine," but the 33-year-old initially refused to quit his assembly line job due to a lack of trust in the music industry. The success of his debut album Just As I Am would soon be undeniable, and this performance finds him a year later on the British television music show The Old Grey Whistle Test playing another classic, "Use Me."

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
