IT'S ALIVE: Bill Withers "Use Me" (Old Grey Whistle Test, 1972)

Today we remember soul music legend Bill Withers, known for songs like "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean on Me," and "Just the Two of Us." Withers did not pursue music until well into his adulthood, having joined the US Navy at age 17 where he served for nine years. During that time, a passion for music began to develop until he finally moved to Los Angeles at 29 to commit to that passion.

In 1971, Withers scored his first hit with "Ain't No Sunshine," but the 33-year-old initially refused to quit his assembly line job due to a lack of trust in the music industry. The success of his debut album Just As I Am would soon be undeniable, and this performance finds him a year later on the British television music show The Old Grey Whistle Test playing another classic, "Use Me."