"Still Life" contemplates existence from the desk of Stuart Wicke

Louisville's Stuart Wicke recently shared a new single called "Still Life." It is a peek into the upcoming full-length album from the Stuart Wicke Band, set to be released next month.

Wicke said of the new music, "This song and most of the upcoming album was written in isolation in 2020-21, and explores the challenges of relationships, especially platonic relationships, in the face of isolation, social media, and the inevitable march of time."

"Still Life" arrived with a stop-motion video that addresses art, relationships, and the passage of time all from the top of a desk.