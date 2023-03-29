© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

"Still Life" contemplates existence from the desk of Stuart Wicke

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT

Louisville's Stuart Wicke recently shared a new single called "Still Life." It is a peek into the upcoming full-length album from the Stuart Wicke Band, set to be released next month.

Wicke said of the new music, "This song and most of the upcoming album was written in isolation in 2020-21, and explores the challenges of relationships, especially platonic relationships, in the face of isolation, social media, and the inevitable march of time."

"Still Life" arrived with a stop-motion video that addresses art, relationships, and the passage of time all from the top of a desk.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior