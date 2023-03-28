Motherlodge Returns April 7th & 8th with Concerts and a J.C. Superstar Sing-a-long

The tenth Motherlodge Live Arts Exchange will take place April 7 and 8, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky with two days of music, visual and culinary art, and plenty of good vibes. It returns after a long absence due to the pandemic. It's the brainchild of organizer Ray Rizzo, longtime Louisville musician who's based in New York, NY. So glad to have it back as it is always fun, interesting, and filled with unexpected surprises. Performances will include Motherlodge Supperstar, a concert and community sing-a-long to the music of Jesus Christ Superstar featuring over 25 performers from Louisville (and a few from elsewhere) and a meal by Chef Timothy Tucker. * There will also be performances by lovesauce and soulbones (reunion show), Rizo (formerly Lady Rizo), Yapa, A Family's Tone (A Tribute to Sly and The Family Stone) and more. Motherlodge returns to Headliners Music Hall on April 7 for the concert featuring Rizo, Lovesauce & Soulbones, and more. Then, it's a first-time collaboration with American Turners Louisville for the Motherlodge Superstar and dinner on April 8.

