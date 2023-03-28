© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Margo Price & Sierra Ferrell "Change of Heart"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Iconic, award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price joined forces with the Americana Music Association's 2022 Emerging Artist of the Year, Sierra Ferrell, for a reimagined version of Price's "Change of Heart." The original version of the song is on Margo's latest album, Strays.

On working with Sierra Ferrell, and celebrating friends, fellow artists and collaborators, Price says, “I’m real excited to share this stripped down take on ‘Change of Heart’ featuring Sierra Ferrell. Sierra is one of my favorite new voices in music and I loved getting to work with her on this acoustic version of the song. I love to lift up other women in the genre when I see somebody putting out great art. In an industry that tries to drive us apart, it’s freeing to break down those barriers and say, ‘There is room for everyone.’ Thanks also to the cowriter of the song, my husband, Jeremy Ivey on acoustic guitar and the talented Billy Contreras on the fiddle.”

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
