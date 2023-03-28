IT'S ALIVE: The Killers "Mr. Brightside" (Royal Albert Hall, 2009)

The Killers lead guitarist Dave Keuning is 47 years old today. He and fellow founding member Brandon Flowers met in 2001 when Keuining placed an ad in the Las Vegas weekly looking to start a band. After connecting over a similar taste in bands and musicians, Keuning gave Flowers a cassette tape containing five song ideas that he had recorded on a Tascam 4-track tape recorder.

That connection in the classifieds would lead to the creation of The Killers, and the release of their debut album Hot Fuss in 2004. It included singles like “Somebody Told Me,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” and, of course, their debut “Mr. Brightside,” which happened to be the very first idea on that cassette tape. This video shows how that song made it all the way from a personal tape recorder to the Royal Albert Hall.