SoundTRAX: Chuck Berry in "Pulp Fiction"

Equally-acclaimed and equally-controversial director Quentin Tarantino is celebrating his 60th birthday, so why not look to the vast, clever uses of music in his films for today's SoundTRAX segment?

Full disclosure: I'm not a Tarantino girl.

I have a very low threshold for violence and macho nonsense, so I've only been able to make it through a couple.

But how could I not choose Pulp Fiction, the first Tarantino film I ever saw?

I still wasn't keen on what I'd heard about the plot, but the cast definitely drew me in: Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta (who was about to be reinvented once again), Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer.

It made you want to see the directions all this weirdness was heading, and the answer to that was: all over the place.

My favorite part of nearly every movie is the music. And what a soundtrack!

Dick Dale, Dusty Springfield, The Statler Brothers, Al Green. Kool & the Gang. Urge Overkill.

But a scene that implied Uma Thurman would be dancing with John Travolta? After all, we'd already seen the latter's "Danny Zuko" strut his stuff at a high school hop and "Tony Manero" bringing his tight polyester pants to the disco stage.

The anticipation was high and It. Had. To. Happen.

And it did.

And now that iconic scene— in addition to Tarantino's birthday—has inspired today's SoundTRAX selection.

From the 1994 film Pulp Fiction, enjoy the music of the late, great Chuck Berry motivating "Mia Wallace" and "Vincent Vega" with "You Never Can Tell."

And if you haven't happened to see the film yet, here's the trailer...