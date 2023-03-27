© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: Chuck Berry in "Pulp Fiction"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Uma Thurman is smoking a cigarette while lying on a bed and the film's title Pulp Fiction is below her.
MCA
/
Miramax Films

Equally-acclaimed and equally-controversial director Quentin Tarantino is celebrating his 60th birthday, so why not look to the vast, clever uses of music in his films for today's SoundTRAX segment?

Full disclosure: I'm not a Tarantino girl.

I have a very low threshold for violence and macho nonsense, so I've only been able to make it through a couple.

But how could I not choose Pulp Fiction, the first Tarantino film I ever saw?

I still wasn't keen on what I'd heard about the plot, but the cast definitely drew me in: Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta (who was about to be reinvented once again), Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer.

It made you want to see the directions all this weirdness was heading, and the answer to that was: all over the place.

My favorite part of nearly every movie is the music. And what a soundtrack!

Dick Dale, Dusty Springfield, The Statler Brothers, Al Green. Kool & the Gang. Urge Overkill.

But a scene that implied Uma Thurman would be dancing with John Travolta? After all, we'd already seen the latter's "Danny Zuko" strut his stuff at a high school hop and "Tony Manero" bringing his tight polyester pants to the disco stage.

The anticipation was high and It. Had. To. Happen.

And it did.

And now that iconic scene— in addition to Tarantino's birthday—has inspired today's SoundTRAX selection.

From the 1994 film Pulp Fiction, enjoy the music of the late, great Chuck Berry motivating "Mia Wallace" and "Vincent Vega" with "You Never Can Tell."

And if you haven't happened to see the film yet, here's the trailer...

Tags
Music SoundTRAXWFPKfilm
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content