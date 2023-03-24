IT'S ALIVE: Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" (US Festival, 1982)

On this day in 1977, Fleetwood Mac released “Dreams” as the second single from their new album Rumours. The band was famously in the midst of interpersonal turmoil during the making of the album, as each member was in a crumbling romantic relationship with another fellow member. Keyboardist Christine McVie and bassist John McVie made one couple, and singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham made another. Drummer Mick Fleetwood became involved after having an affair with Nicks, contributing to problems within his own marriage.

The legend goes that on a day off from recording duties, Nicks found some alone time and wrote “Dreams” in 10 minutes. She told Blender in 2005, "One day when I wasn't required in the main studio, I took a Fender Rhodes piano and went into another studio that was said to belong to Sly of Sly and the Family Stone.” A short time later, an iconic song was complete. This performance finds the band at the 1982 US Festival.

