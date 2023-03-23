IT'S ALIVE: Gorillaz "On Melancholy Hill" (BBC Radio, 2010)

Damon Albarn is 55 years old today. The English-Icelandic musician co-founded the band Blur in the late 80s; in the late 90s, he helped redefine what a band could be when he co-founded the virtual band Gorillaz. Albarn’s eclectic taste can be heard through the evolving phases of both Blur and Gorillaz over the years.

In this video, Gorillaz perform “On Melancholy Hill” from their 2010 album Plastic Beach. On the album, the song is electronic, upbeat, and almost pop. This performance strips the band down to acoustic instruments, giving the song and its lyrics a whole new depth of meaning and emotion.