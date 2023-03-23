© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Gorillaz "On Melancholy Hill" (BBC Radio, 2010)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Damon Albarn is 55 years old today. The English-Icelandic musician co-founded the band Blur in the late 80s; in the late 90s, he helped redefine what a band could be when he co-founded the virtual band Gorillaz. Albarn’s eclectic taste can be heard through the evolving phases of both Blur and Gorillaz over the years.

In this video, Gorillaz perform “On Melancholy Hill” from their 2010 album Plastic Beach. On the album, the song is electronic, upbeat, and almost pop. This performance strips the band down to acoustic instruments, giving the song and its lyrics a whole new depth of meaning and emotion.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior