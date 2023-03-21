Trust Your Instincts and "Give It Time" with Sweet G & The Shine

Louisville band Sweet G & The Shine are about to release their new album and just released a taste of it with the new single "Give It Time". The band is fronted by powerhouse singer Gina C. who wrote the song and says:

"I wrote this song about 10 years ago at a very different time in my life. It was the kind of song that just poured out all in one sitting. I remember being weirded out bc it didn’t make sense to me or match up w/ anything I was going through (which is usually the place I write from). Now all these years later, I feel like it predicted the future lol. To me, at its core, it’s about trusting your instincts and the warning bells that go off in relationships or when people come into your orbit. I can see now why I didn’t have the capacity to connect the dots back then, but hoo boy, if I HAD trusted those instincts, it sure would’ve saved a lot of heartache and hard times…but alas, life is always gonna do its thing however it’s gonna do it, I suppose, lol."

Gina got her start singing with her family doing Gospel gigs at area churches for years. As an adult, she accompanied anybody who needed a great singer for backup or harmony, including The Zach Longoria Project, Carly Johnson, Nick Dittmeier, and several others. Now she's got her own deal with The Shine and is front and center as her voice deserves. Check out their new song and catch them live on March 31st at The High Horse bar with special guests to celebrate Gina's birthday!