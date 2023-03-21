Matt Sucich talks about working with Adam Duritz, Kathleen Edwards and seeing Tom Petty -“it was one of the greatest moment of my life”

Singer songwriter Matt Sucich recently dropped by the WFPK studio before his show later that evening at The Monarch. It was the first public appearance in Louisville by the New York native. Visiting with WFPK’s John Timmons, he played a few songs from his upcoming album release, Holy Smokes.

Matt also shared stories about working with two major influences on his songwriting: Adam Duritz of Counting Crows and Kathleen Edwards. He also spoke about how seeing Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in concert was a life changing moment. Matt also brought his traveling companion to the studio, his sweet dog, Mabel.

