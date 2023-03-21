© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Matt Sucich talks about working with Adam Duritz, Kathleen Edwards and seeing Tom Petty -“it was one of the greatest moment of my life”

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Matt Sucich Patrick Glennon (2).jpg
Patrick Glennon
/
Five & Dime Records

Singer songwriter Matt Sucich recently dropped by the WFPK studio before his show later that evening at The Monarch. It was the first public appearance in Louisville by the New York native. Visiting with WFPK’s John Timmons, he played a few songs from his upcoming album release, Holy Smokes.

Matt also shared stories about working with two major influences on his songwriting: Adam Duritz of Counting Crows and Kathleen Edwards. He also spoke about how seeing Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in concert was a life changing moment. Matt also brought his traveling companion to the studio, his sweet dog, Mabel.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons