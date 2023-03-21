Adam Lambert on Queen, covering Billie Eilish, & starring in the Sophia Coppola-produced Fairyland

Adam Lambert joins Kyle Meredith to talk High Drama, his new album of inspired covers. The Queen frontman tells us about tackling the set while working on his upcoming 1070s-influenced musical, wanting to give songs like Lana Del Rey’s West Coast and Billie Eilish’s Getting Older a stronger rock vibe, and how his friendship with Boy George painted the way he covered a Culture Club classic. Lambert also discusses his role in the upcoming Sophia Coppola-produced Fairyland, his wanting to do more acting, and what’s next for Queen.

