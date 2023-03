Hex-Vibes is a musical project from Shelbyville-based multi-instrumentalist David Lucas. The project is just in its infancy, with Lucas releasing the debut single "Even Though" this year. The new song is a guitar-driven track that features Lucas' distant vocals floating around the thumping drums and layered melodies.

Until there's more, you can listen to 'Even Though," the debut single from Hex-Vibes here!