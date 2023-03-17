listen hear! Song of the Day: Weyes Blood "Children of the Empire"

Natalie Mering has been making music as Weyes Blood since she was a teenager and continues to astound us with beautiful songs. Her latest album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, is one of our favorite albums of late.

Digging deeper into the album, the second track “Children of the Empire,” is a well-crafted baroque pop song. With its lush instrumentation and beautifully layered vocals, you might overlook the cautionary message that it delivers throughout.

In the chorus she sings:

'Cause we're long gone

In that eternal flame

Trying to break away

From the mess we made

Oh, we don't have time anymore to be afraid, anymore

It’s one of our favorite songs on the album, and it’s our listen hear! Song of the Day. We are excited about her upcoming Louisville appearance!

91.9 WFPK proudly presents Weyes Blood on August 27 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.