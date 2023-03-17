© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Weyes Blood "Children of the Empire"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Weyes Blood
Neil Krug
/
Courtesy of the artist
Weyes Blood

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Natalie Mering has been making music as Weyes Blood since she was a teenager and continues to astound us with beautiful songs. Her latest album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, is one of our favorite albums of late.

Digging deeper into the album, the second track “Children of the Empire,” is a well-crafted baroque pop song. With its lush instrumentation and beautifully layered vocals, you might overlook the cautionary message that it delivers throughout.

In the chorus she sings:

'Cause we're long gone
In that eternal flame
Trying to break away
From the mess we made
Oh, we don't have time anymore to be afraid, anymore

It’s one of our favorite songs on the album, and it’s our listen hear! Song of the Day. We are excited about her upcoming Louisville appearance!

91.9 WFPK proudly presents Weyes Blood on August 27 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons