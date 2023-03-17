IT'S ALIVE: Gladys Knight & the Pips "Neither One of Us" (1973)

Songwriter Jim Weatherly was born on this day in 1973. In addition to his own material, he wrote music for a wide variety of artists over his 50 year career. Most known for his songs "The Need to Be" and "Midnight Train to Georgia,” the Mississippi-born musician almost had a completely different career path. During his time as quarterback at the University of Mississippi, Weatherly would also write music and play with his own bands. He eventually, of course, chose his passion for music over his history with football.

Gladys & the Pips recorded what is likely to be Weatherly’s most famous composition, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and in all, the soul and R&B legends recorded thirteen of Weatherly’s songs. This 1979 performance features the song “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye,” another tune penned by Weatherly.