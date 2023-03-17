Elephant Path Returns with Double A-Side Singles and an Album Announcement

One man band Elephant Path aka Devin Snelling just released not one but two singles today plus the announcement of new album called Expectations is coming this Summer, 2023. Devin got his musical start in Louisville but is now based in Salt Lake City, Utah. What started as a band turned into a solo project. However, he has Nashville artist Mella Barnes harmonizing with him on the song "Don't Know How to Feel". The other single is called "Your Weight in Gold" which we played last year but is being re-released today on Street Mission Records. Listen to both below!