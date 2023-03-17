© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Elephant Path Returns with Double A-Side Singles and an Album Announcement

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
Artwork.jpg
Street Mission Records
/
Elephant Path's Double A-Side Singles Released

One man band Elephant Path aka Devin Snelling just released not one but two singles today plus the announcement of new album called Expectations is coming this Summer, 2023. Devin got his musical start in Louisville but is now based in Salt Lake City, Utah. What started as a band turned into a solo project. However, he has Nashville artist Mella Barnes harmonizing with him on the song "Don't Know How to Feel". The other single is called "Your Weight in Gold" which we played last year but is being re-released today on Street Mission Records. Listen to both below!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content