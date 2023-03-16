SoundTRAX: Nancy Wilson and "Jerry Maguire"

Nancy Wilson is celebrating her 69th birthday today and for me it's virtually impossible to separate her from her longtime collaborator.

And I don't mean her sister and Heart bandmate Ann Wilson— although that's been a pretty damn fruitful partnership, too, obviously.

I'm talking, of course, about Nancy's personal and professional partnership with former husband, director Cameron Crowe.

I'm still not over their divorce, but that's neither here nor there.

From being billed as "Beautiful Girl in Car" in the Crowe-penned Fast Times at Ridgemont High to a brief cameo in his directorial debut, Say Anything, Wilson always seemed like Crowe's muse and good luck charm.

As their marriage progressed so did their professional relationship, with Wilson contributing music to Almost Famous in 2000 and composing the theme music for both 2001's Vanilla Sky and 2005's Elizabethtown.

But let's talk 1996's Jerry Maguire, Crowe's mega-hit starring Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding, Jr., the latter of whom would take home an Academy Award for his performance.

Sidenote: I was Today Year's Old when I learned Jerry Maguire was supposed to be played by Tom Hanks instead of Cruise, but the film took so long to get made Hanks later decided he was too old for the part.

But I digress.

Nancy Wilson wrote the score for that film as well and contributed two original songs, one of which is my SoundTRAX pick for today.

It's Nancy Wilson with her distinctive acoustic guitar on "We Meet Again," the official theme song of Jerry Maguire.