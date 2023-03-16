Ian Abel Band combines power and love in their single "Eyes On You"

Ian Abel Band is a Los Angeles band fronted by Louisville-born singer-songwriter Ian Abel. They recently shared a music video for their newest single "Eyes On You."

After relocating to LA, Abel founded the band alongside New York drummer Kenny Schwartz, and his high school pal Westray Tackett in 2017. After a couple of years of developing their sound, bassist Karthik Suresh joined the team.

They come together to create a expansive, stadium-ready rock sound. The bio on the band's website includes the tagline "Big guitars, big drums and even bigger hooks," and that is evident in Ian Abel Band's newest single "Eyes On You."

Watch the music video below.