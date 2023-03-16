© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Ian Abel Band combines power and love in their single "Eyes On You"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Ian Abel Band is a Los Angeles band fronted by Louisville-born singer-songwriter Ian Abel. They recently shared a music video for their newest single "Eyes On You."

After relocating to LA, Abel founded the band alongside New York drummer Kenny Schwartz, and his high school pal Westray Tackett in 2017. After a couple of years of developing their sound, bassist Karthik Suresh joined the team.

They come together to create a expansive, stadium-ready rock sound. The bio on the band's website includes the tagline "Big guitars, big drums and even bigger hooks," and that is evident in Ian Abel Band's newest single "Eyes On You."

Watch the music video below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior