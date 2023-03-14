Kentucky's Jericho Woods' New Song Makes You Want to Go for a Country Drive

It's been really nice to hear from Kentucky band Jericho Woods and to hear the title track from their upcoming album called "Stop Signs and Fence Lines" due May 5, 2023. It's the first new music they've put out since the pandemic began! All of the members have been playing with other artists such as Dallas Moore, Elvie Shane, Tony Logue, and more. The new album was recorded in lead singer Josh Mitchum's barn on his family's farm. The new release is country roots rock and gives one the feeling of driving through the countryside. Fellow Kentuckian Tiffany Williams provides some harmony on the new track, too. Check out the new single below and look for the full release on May 5th!