Music

Katie Toupin: "I made a music video and, sure enough, NASA called."

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT

Katie Toupin joined Otis Junior in the LPM performance studio on her way to SXSW. The singer-songwriter talked about how reconnecting with her roots inspired new music, how NASA made her the face of the Houston Space Center campaign, and how she came to be her own producer. She also detailed how she became part of an unlikely partnership with a popular brand of mineral water, and played us a song that hasn't even been recorded yet! Listen to the entire interview and performance, along with "Topo Chico Theme Song" here.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
