Music

IT'S ALIVE: Stereophonics "C'est la Vie" (The Royal Albert Hall, 2015)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Stereophonics released their album Keep the Village Alive in 2015; the project was released as the second volume of their 2013 album Graffiti on the Train. The decision of a two-part album came when Kelly Jones wrote 40 song ideas for the first project, initially planning to make a full trilogy.

“C’est la Vie” was the first of a handful of songs released from Keep the Village Alive. They featured the song that year in their performance at The Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert series.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior