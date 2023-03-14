IT'S ALIVE: Stereophonics "C'est la Vie" (The Royal Albert Hall, 2015)

Stereophonics released their album Keep the Village Alive in 2015; the project was released as the second volume of their 2013 album Graffiti on the Train. The decision of a two-part album came when Kelly Jones wrote 40 song ideas for the first project, initially planning to make a full trilogy.

“C’est la Vie” was the first of a handful of songs released from Keep the Village Alive. They featured the song that year in their performance at The Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert series.