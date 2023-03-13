Today's ear X-tacy: Modern English "I Melt With You"

"I Melt With You" is a song by the British new wave band Modern English. As their only major hit song, they are generally considered one-hit wonders. It was the second single from their 1982 album After the Snow. Despite not having huge chart success, it became the band's most successful single, largely in the United States, where it was featured in the film Valley Girl and on MTV.

While it sounds like an upbeat love song, it's more apocalyptic than you might think. Modern English lead singer Robbie Grey, who wrote the song with his four bandmates, explained: "I don't think many people realized it was about a couple making love as the bomb dropped. As they made love, they become one and melt together."

