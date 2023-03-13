IT'S ALIVE: Radiohead "High and Dry" (Netherlands, 1996)

It has been exactly 28 years since Radiohead released their sophomore album The Bends. After the success of “Creep” from their 1993 debut Pablo Honey, this 1995 release cemented the English band as more than one-hit-wonders.

The Bends produced a number of hits, including the title track, and the dreamlike “Fake Plastic Trees.” Another hit from the album, “High and Dry,” was first recorded as a demo during sessions for Pablo Honey. It was remastered to be included on The Bends, and went on to be one of the band’s most memorable songs. This performance finds the band performing the tune at the 1996 Pinkpop Festival in The Netherlands.